GFS Advisors LLC Sells 2,058 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $224.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

