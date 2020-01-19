Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 396 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.99.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

