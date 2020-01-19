Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 2,483 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,058,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 393,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 134,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FENY opened at $15.71 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%.

