Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,410,000 after purchasing an additional 67,277 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $169.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $170.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.