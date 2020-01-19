First National Bank of Omaha Sells 227 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,340,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,457,000 after acquiring an additional 150,937 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,647,000 after buying an additional 1,086,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,385,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $169.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5973 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

