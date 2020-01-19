SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.58. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

