Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,032 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in KB Home by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in KB Home by 510.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $495,202.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,316.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 7,986 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $287,655.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,238 shares in the company, valued at $33,759,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,743 shares of company stock worth $10,311,459. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. KB Home has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in KB Home
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in KB Home
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Pentair PLC
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Pentair PLC
M&T Bank Co. Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
M&T Bank Co. Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 17,099 Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 17,099 Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in AngioDynamics, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in AngioDynamics, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report