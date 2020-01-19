Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,032 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in KB Home by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in KB Home by 510.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $495,202.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,316.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 7,986 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $287,655.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,238 shares in the company, valued at $33,759,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,743 shares of company stock worth $10,311,459. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. KB Home has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

