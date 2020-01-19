Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 357.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,118 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Pentair by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Pentair by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Pentair by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Pentair by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pentair by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $263,660.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

NYSE:PNR opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.