M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54,440.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,993,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,676,000 after acquiring an additional 44,179 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,053.7% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,278,000 after acquiring an additional 672,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.85.

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $2,638,962.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $163.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.63. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $176.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

