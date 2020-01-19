Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 17,099 Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Seacor were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Seacor in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Seacor by 325.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seacor in the third quarter worth about $117,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacor in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Seacor in the second quarter worth about $257,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of CKH stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $849.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $200.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.84 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.92%. Analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

