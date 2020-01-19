Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 421.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 230,262 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,860,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,384,000 after buying an additional 36,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,773,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,301,000 after buying an additional 1,086,847 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,228,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 129,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 416,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 26,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $579.44 million, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.65.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.