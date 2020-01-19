Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,337 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 210,906 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 348,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 87,383 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 705.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of -0.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.