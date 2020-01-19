Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,785 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6,220.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,990 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 742,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 509.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,019,000 after purchasing an additional 335,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $40,394,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $144.50 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $144.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.