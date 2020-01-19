BidaskClub Upgrades 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLWS. ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.98.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $187.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $846,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 287,913 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 183,535 shares during the period. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

