Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $113.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.14. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $105.13 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,323,000 after acquiring an additional 474,495 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,238,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,561,000 after acquiring an additional 358,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,522,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,769,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,645,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.