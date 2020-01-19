Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.94.
Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2,368.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 44.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 23.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
Kindred Biosciences Company Profile
Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.
