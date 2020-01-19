Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.94.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,461.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2,368.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 44.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 23.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.