Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GILD. Maxim Group cut Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.91.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,382.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.