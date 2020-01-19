BidaskClub Upgrades Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH stock opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $89.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 63.78% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.