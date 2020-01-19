CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CECE has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $283.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.53.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

