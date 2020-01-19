Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16.

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

