ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 661,766 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 559,035 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

