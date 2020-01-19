ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.28.
Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.13.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 661,766 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 559,035 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Featured Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.