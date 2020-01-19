Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James downgraded Herman Miller from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti cut their price objective on Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller stock opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.