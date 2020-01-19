Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $67.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

