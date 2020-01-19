Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes $3.75 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 95,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000. Pfizer accounts for about 2.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,857 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after purchasing an additional 369,603 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,664 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $40.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

