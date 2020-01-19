Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 200 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYB opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cfra raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.