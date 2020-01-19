Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $465,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 658,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 302,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Shares of KHC opened at $31.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.