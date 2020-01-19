Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

