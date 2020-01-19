Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 14,224 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $259.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

