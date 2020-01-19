Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 3.2% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $76,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,890,000 after buying an additional 360,758 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 58,500.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 54,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of CVX opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.48. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.17 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

