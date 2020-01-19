8,299 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,299 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.32.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $23.96 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

