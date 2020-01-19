Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 280 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,607,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,325,000 after acquiring an additional 171,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,282,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,525,000 after buying an additional 427,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,590,000 after buying an additional 425,818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,733,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,618,000 after buying an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,537,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,223,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.57 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

