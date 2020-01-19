Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $230,000 Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)

