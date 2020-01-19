iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 933.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYG. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $522,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $386,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $121.14 and a 1-year high of $154.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.6597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

