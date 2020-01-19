Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

GS opened at $249.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

