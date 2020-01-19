Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $66,000 in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,425,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 92,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IAGG opened at $55.07 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0191 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

