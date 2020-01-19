Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 588 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,310,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,775,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,994,000 after buying an additional 1,732,716 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,165,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after buying an additional 637,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,878,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $38.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

