Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $4.96 Million Investment in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 468,564 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBP shares. Citigroup cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FBP opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.90 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

