Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 23,717 EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,225,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,387,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,758,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPAM opened at $232.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $133.91 and a one year high of $233.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.20.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.