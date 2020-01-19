Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 6,470.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corning by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,848 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,335,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,979 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,160.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $30.06 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.