PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 615.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PVH were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE PVH opened at $100.95 on Friday. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $134.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.26.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.