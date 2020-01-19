Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.78.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,531 shares of company stock valued at $33,791,753. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $510.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.26, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $547.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

