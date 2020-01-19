Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,749,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,247 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,195,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,008 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 438.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,907,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $66.72 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $67.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

