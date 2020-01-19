Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.58 Million in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 150.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 73,956 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $46,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,465.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 4,792 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $148,599.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,429,263.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,558. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

MLI stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Mueller Industries’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

