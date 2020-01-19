Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $220,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,940,660.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $364,375.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,398 shares of company stock worth $7,145,227. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.27.

HSY opened at $150.85 on Friday. Hershey Co has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

