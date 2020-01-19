Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 133,308 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,308 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.94 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

