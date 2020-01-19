Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,410,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398,352 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 4.8% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,712,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,432,000 after acquiring an additional 78,936 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 67.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,635,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,192,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 29.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,309,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,403,000 after acquiring an additional 295,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,743,000 after acquiring an additional 73,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTS. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

