Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 283,104 Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 283,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.