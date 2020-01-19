Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 421,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

