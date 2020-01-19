LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 267.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 577,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,936 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 166.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 130,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LendingClub by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 287,353 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,181,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,981,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 1,312.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 164,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 152,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $150,353.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $27,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $778,835.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,125 shares of company stock worth $225,403 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LC opened at $12.72 on Friday. LendingClub Corp has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LC. ValuEngine raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.