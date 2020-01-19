Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 67,697 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 123.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 67,697 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

